The accuser Russell Simmons criticizes Oprah Winfrey: "She should know better!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Alexia Norton Jones, one of Russell Simmons' accusers who appears in the recently released documentary, On The Record, about her alleged sexual assaults on several women, criticized Oprah Winfrey in a scathing interview.

Jones is upset because Oprah continued to make her name wrong when she talked about the project, but was upset with the billionaire businesswoman for leaving the project at the last minute.

"So here it is, coincidentally. I have this other name [Alexia Norton Strong] on ​​television, spoken by Oprah Winfrey. What was so painful is that, what is sexual violence, is about erasing you. It's about saying no it matters. Right at that moment, Oprah is sharing her own story, about what happened to her. Then she inserts her pain into our experience about why she walks away. And at the same time, I don't have a name, "he explained.

