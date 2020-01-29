The accuser Russell Simmons criticizes Oprah Winfrey: "She should know better!"

Alexia Norton Jones, one of Russell Simmons' accusers who appears in the recently released documentary, On The Record, about her alleged sexual assaults on several women, criticized Oprah Winfrey in a scathing interview.

Jones is upset because Oprah continued to make her name wrong when she talked about the project, but was upset with the billionaire businesswoman for leaving the project at the last minute.

"So here it is, coincidentally. I have this other name [Alexia Norton Strong] on ​​television, spoken by Oprah Winfrey. What was so painful is that, what is sexual violence, is about erasing you. It's about saying no it matters. Right at that moment, Oprah is sharing her own story, about what happened to her. Then she inserts her pain into our experience about why she walks away. And at the same time, I don't have a name, "he explained.

On The Record premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and received a huge ovation from the audience.

"She should know better. All respect for Gayle King, who had also presented that segment with Michelle Miller days before. Everyone has a headset. Someone could have corrected it. It reminds me when you try to seek help for these things, they silence you again. It's not that it's important for Oprah or Gayle, but Oprah was the executive producer of the project. This is what bothered me. In the end she didn't get into the project. "

Simmons has denied any accusation of sexual assault and / or rape.