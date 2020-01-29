The 2020 Super Bowl will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

the 2020 Super Bowlnow it will include a tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

According to reporters present at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell He announced that the organization plans to honor the late basketball star during the biggest football night. No more details were given about the tribute.

The Super Bowl will mark a week since the fatal accident that claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli (who was on the Gianna basketball team), Sarah Chester and daughter Peyton Chester (another player in the teenager's team), assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Tributes for the Lakers alumnus and the other victims of the accident have been flooding all week. Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has not yet commented on the loss of her husband and daughter, but she did change her Instagram photo to one of the two in a basketball game.