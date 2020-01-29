The 2020 Super Bowl will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

the 2020 Super Bowlnow it will include a tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.
According to reporters present at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell He announced that the organization plans to honor the late basketball star during the biggest football night. No more details were given about the tribute.
The Super Bowl will mark a week since the fatal accident that claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli (who was on the Gianna basketball team), Sarah Chester and daughter Peyton Chester (another player in the teenager's team), assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.
Tributes for the Lakers alumnus and the other victims of the accident have been flooding all week. Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has not yet commented on the loss of her husband and daughter, but she did change her Instagram photo to one of the two in a basketball game.
The tragic accident happened on the same day as the 2020 Grammys, which led the celebrities who attended the awards ceremony to respond to the heartbreaking news on the red carpet and during the event.
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O & # 39; BrienYJames cordeneveryone reacted to the death of the Hall of Fame in their shows, as he did Ellen Degeneres, who turned 62 the same day of the accident.
Bryant's friends he made during his legendary basketball career have also been honoring his dear friend. Magic johnson he remembered his happy memories with the superstar during an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, sharing his belief that Bryant is the best Lakers player of all time.
Shaquille O & # 39; Neil He burst into tears while honoring his "little brother." In the video, O & # 39; Neil lamented the fact that Bryant will never see his name added to the NBA Hall of Fame, in which he will be induced later this year.
"The fact that we can't joke at his Hall of Fame Ceremony," he said, "we can't say: & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; …" Those are the things that you can't recover. "
The NFL tribute to the fallen star will undoubtedly also be moving.
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the families of all lost during this difficult time.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLcf3289df609e3d518f842c005d61940f15%