Tessa Thompson holding hands with BF rumors Dev Hynes

The bisexual actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He is adding fuel to the rumors of romance with a sexually fluid musician also known as Blood Orange, as he sees them holding hands.

Up News Info –

Actress Tessa Thompson is fueling speculation about a romance with the singer Dev Hynes after being together at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The "Avengers Final Game"The star, who is bisexual, attended the later party for the romantic drama"Sylvie's love"On Monday, January 27, 2020, when he met Hynes and reportedly left little doubt that they were a couple.

"They were side by side all night once they arrived," a witness said on page six of the New York Post. "They were holding hands, smiling and chatting with friends. Then they left together."

Thompson, who was previously linked to singer / actress Janelle Monáe, and Hynes has not yet commented on dating rumors.