Terry Crews responds to Gabrielle Union's comments on the AGT exit: just please your wife

Terry Crews has not rescinded his previous comments on culture in America has talent, although some have pressed him to say otherwise. Page Six reports that the host allegedly shaded the judge on Twitter after Gabrielle seemed to call him for not backing his past statements.

On Monday, the 51-year-old Longest Yard student tweeted that there was only one woman on the planet to please, and that is his wife, Rebecca. You can see the actor's post below:

There is only one woman in a land that I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let your husbands / boyfriends / partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS – plush teams (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

Terry went on to say that he owed the women of the world nothing, be it his mother, sister, daughters or co-workers. The only person he has committed to is his wife Rebecca. The actor said: "Rebecca gives me WINGS."

Why did someone get up happily on television and tell lies that NO ONE disputed … But we already know that. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

As Terry fans know, Rebecca King-Crews has been married to Terry for almost thirty years. The actor, who was once an NFL player, said he did not experience a "toxic work culture,quot; as a black man on the NBC program.

For his part, Terry said he could not talk about accusations of sexism, however, he could comment on racism. Terry previously stated that he had never experienced anything like that in America has talent.

In fact, Terry began, it could be said that it is the "most diverse,quot; place where he has worked in his 20 years as an actor and actor. A day later, Union turned to his Twitter to ask people to look at what is happening behind the scenes with all the "people of diversity."

Can anyone ask abt what happens to all the diversity people talk about BEHIND THE SCENES? Like, legitimate … where the hell is all that diversity in production though homie? In decision making, who controls the fate of diversity in front of the camera? – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union logged into its Twitter account to suggest that there was no "diversity,quot; on the production side of the program, including the most important positions such as the "decision-making ranges." Followers of the scandal meet Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough announced that they would leave the series in November 2019.

It was later revealed that Union had made several accusations against the study regarding the producers who told him that his hairstyles were "too black,quot; to AGT spectators Subsequently, SAG-AFTRA and NBC launched internal investigations.



