Tamar Braxton shows love to former husband Vincent Herbert on his birthday after this viral photo with her boyfriend, David Adefeso

Vincent Herbert recently celebrated his 47th birthday with a very special guest: his ex-wife, Tamar Braxton.

A video has appeared showing Braxton with legendary singer and songwriter Joe Thomas in an elegant restaurant in Beverly Hills where Herbert (born January 27, 1973) had the meeting.

It seems that the harmony in Braxton's life is so overwhelming that he even reached the point where his current boyfriend, David Adefeso, is spending time with his former partner, Herbert.

The news about the unusual meeting was presented by Adefeso himself, as he updated his Instagram page with a photo of him in the company of his girlfriend's ex-husband.

However, it seemed that the two men were having fun together because they looked very happy instantly.

The 47-year-old man shed some light on what was happening, while writing in the caption that he and Herbert were hanging out after work, and concluded by saying that they would do the same next week.

Meanwhile, Braxton expressed his approval that the two men spend time together, and she wrote that sometimes things could be misleading.

According to Tamar, today, his life was peaceful and happy, despite the fact that people and certain television programs thought he was constantly surrounded by drama and confusion when it was the opposite.

She wrote: "It's so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is full of drama, nonsense and confusion when it's the opposite. God is good, and my life is full of love, joy and blessings. This post could be (sic) positive for some of you. "

This is not the first time that fans of the 42-year-old singer are surprised by the mature actions of her boyfriend, since in December, Adefeso said that he had given his family the option to show respect to his beloved or losing him.

According to Adefeso, in the past, he had observed on multiple occasions how many African-American families tend to overprotect their children and, as a result, many relationships of young couples were destroyed, and he wanted to prevent this from happening. in their life.

Ad

It seems that what he did worked and things are going well.



Post views:

0 0