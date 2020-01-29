Tamar Braxton shares a quote from Kobe Bryant but some fans beat him for this reason

Tamar Braxton wanted to honor Kobe Bryant in his social media account, but he also had a message for some people. She cited something Kobe said, but not all of her followers were here for publication. Check it out below.

‘I am allergic to Lazy. Rather, my old friend Kobe be ’Tamar captioned the post but was criticized by some people who said she was never her friend, and is only publishing it because that's what everyone is doing these days.

Another follower said: "By the way … I'm allergic to BS. #HaaaChooos I tell my queen Wendy that I say:" Hello! "And someone else posted this:" I just shared this same date with my students yesterday. "

One of Tamar's followers wrote: ‘Kobe had a good work ethic. A bright spot in the universe disappeared too soon. "

Someone criticized Tamar and said: ‘You should have this date from your old friend while he was alive !! You were too lazy to do it, now he left, you're not lazy anymore. "

Another follower also hinted that Tamar was never really his friend: ‘Do you have pictures of yourself and Kobe together? Asking for a "friend,quot;? "@Tamarbraxton."

One of Tamar's fans said: "He was a wise young man, instilled by his father who also taught him the game @tamarbraxton."

Someone else published this: "You knew the words of a legend … that he and Gianna RIP, and that Vanessa and her three surviving daughters find comfort in the midst of this tragedy."

Tamar surprised fans when he spent time with his former Vincent Herbert. It has been revealed that the harmony in Tamar's life is so overwhelming that he even reached the point where his current boyfriend, David Adefeso, is spending time with his former partner, Herbert.

Ad

David also shared a picture of himself and Vince in his social media account.



Post views:

7 7