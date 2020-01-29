Syrian army takes Maaret al-Numan after heavy bombing | News

%MINIFYHTMLd5b4ee5a88cb1ac5432d61631bccc8ce11% %MINIFYHTMLd5b4ee5a88cb1ac5432d61631bccc8ce12%

Syrian government forces have captured a strategic city controlled by the rebels in the north-west of the country amid a Russian-backed military offensive that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to safer areas.

Maaret al-Numan, a former anti-government protest point turned into a ghost town after months of bombing, is located on a key road that connects the capital, Damascus, with Aleppo.

Plus:

"Our forces have managed to eradicate terrorism in many towns and cities in recent days," including Maaret al-Numan, an army spokesman said in a televised statement Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTMLd5b4ee5a88cb1ac5432d61631bccc8ce13% %MINIFYHTMLd5b4ee5a88cb1ac5432d61631bccc8ce14%

The army insisted on "persecuting all remaining armed terrorist groups, until all Syrian territory has been cleared of terrorism," he added.

In 2011, Maaret al-Numan was one of the first cities in the province of Idlib to rise against President Bashar al-Assad& # 39; s rule, and the following year, he was captured by rebels fighting against his forces.

Syrian government forces backed by Russian air power have stepped up the campaign to take control of the province, the last rebel stronghold where millions took refuge after fleeing from other parts of Syria at the beginning of the war.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said rebel fighters withdrew from the city Tuesday night.

The Syrian troops had left a highway west of the city apparently open to give the combatants a chance to withdraw and avoid street battles within the city.

The push towards Maaret al-Numan came when Syrian forces also advanced against the rebels west of the city of Aleppo, according to state media and opposition activists.

Erdogan accuses Russia of "not complying,quot; with the agreements

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the government's advance south of the Idlib province, seeking security closer to the northernmost Turkish border.

Aid groups warned that the most recent violence is only aggravating one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the almost nine-year war, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of the country's population.

Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Istanbul, said those displaced by the renewed government offensive had already started heading north.

"The displacement has been ongoing for many months and has recently been increasing," he said.

"(Those who flee) believe that the Turkish side of the border is much safer. There is not enough space left (on the Turkish side), especially around the Atma camp in northern Syria."

Turkey, which supports some rebel groups opposed to al-Assad, already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and fears that millions more may cross the border soon.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia was not complying with previous agreements on Idlib, adding that Ankara let Moscow know that it was running out of patience with regard to the ongoing bombing.

"Agreements have been made with Russia. If Russia complies with these agreements, we will do the same. But now, unfortunately, Russia is not fulfilling these agreements," said Erdogan, quoted by Hurriyet.