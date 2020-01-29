Sylvester Stallone abandons its trademark Black hair dye and presents a completely gray natural look

For more than four decades, Sylvester Stallone has been a huge box office lottery playing iconic characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, and the actor has always had a dark hairstyle. But now, the 73-year-old man has abandoned his characteristic black hair and revealed his natural gray in a new video posted on Instagram and Twitter.

In the five-second video clip, Stallone sits in the back of a car and tells the camera "Keep hitting my friends." In the caption, the Creed Star added some more details to his inspirational message.

“Sometimes I wake up and I feel like doing nothing. Just relax. Simply very true. If someone says differently, they are lying, it is human nature, "Stallone wrote." Then you turn around, you get a little angry with yourself and you realize that you must get to any place where you have to make a deposit in the BANK GOALS. Then, I'll go back to my favorite phrase and I'll do it! #KeepPunching. "

Fans immediately began leaving supportive comments, with a writing that they were proud of Sly for showing her silver hair. Another added that Stallone should stay true to gray because it suits him.

Even Sly's brother, Frank, joined the discussion and wrote that his brother seemed "the most interesting man in the world."

According to People Magazine, Stallone is an expert when it comes to hair dye, and has even colored her daughters' hair. Stylist Michelle Pugh says she has worked with the daughters of Stallone, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlett, and Sly always participates in the final looks.

Pugh said in 2017 that Stallone's daughters and wife, Jennifer, told him that Sly's father was a hairdresser, and that Stallone was trained to be before becoming an actor. When his daughters were young, Stallone colored Sistine and Sophia's blond hair, and recently lightened Scarlett's hair.

Stallone's motivational video comes after he published a tribute to Kobe Bryant. A longtime Lakers fan, Stallone has often sat on the court at games at the Staples Center with his three daughters. Stallone posted a photo of himself with Kobe and wrote in the caption that the world lost a great evil and a great champion.

Ad

Sylvester Stallone added that he feels so bad for Kobe's family and that tragedy breaks his heart.



Post views:

0 0