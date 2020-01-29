SVU Exclusive: Benson returns to therapy to deal with his past

Olivia Benson has returned to therapy. In the exclusive glimpse of Law and order: SVU, above, Mariska HargitayCaptain Benson seeks the guidance of his Dr. Peter Lindstrom (Bill irwin) This is the first time fans have seen her in therapy since 2017 and, according to their conversation, it seems that it is the first time Benson has seen him since he became captain.
"Congratulations," he says.
"Thank you. In fact, I owe you some of that," Benson tells him.
"So what? Are you coming to thank me?" Lindstrom asks.
What brings Benson back to Dr. Lindstrom? A former boyfriend, Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), to be exact. Benson received an invitation to Tucker's retirement party. It will be the first time I have seen him since they separated.
"It's crazy. I've had guns in my face and I'm afraid to see a former boyfriend," Benson confesses.
What are you so afraid of?
"Sorry. The pain I caused him," Benson reveals.
And that's when Lindstrom imparts some wise advice. Click play in the video above to see what it tells you.
In "The Longest Rainy Night," Benson investigates the charges of a sexual assault police officer and Tucker's retirement party ends in tragedy, according to NBC. In addition to Irwin and Burke, guest stars include Michael Gaston Y Holly Robinson Peete.
Executive producer Warren leight previously joked Tucker's return in an interview with E! News. "The one she let out," Leight said. "It's bittersweet when they meet again … it's not the altar we run."
Leight also had a warning: "Don't reveal too much, but there is some stress for Benson in the next episodes … some really difficult episodes for her. So, it's never easy for our boys."
Law and order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC
