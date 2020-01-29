SVU Exclusive: Benson returns to therapy to deal with his past

Olivia Benson has returned to therapy. In the exclusive glimpse of Law and order: SVU, above, Mariska HargitayCaptain Benson seeks the guidance of his Dr. Peter Lindstrom (Bill irwin) This is the first time fans have seen her in therapy since 2017 and, according to their conversation, it seems that it is the first time Benson has seen him since he became captain.

"Congratulations," he says.

"Thank you. In fact, I owe you some of that," Benson tells him.

"So what? Are you coming to thank me?" Lindstrom asks.

What brings Benson back to Dr. Lindstrom? A former boyfriend, Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), to be exact. Benson received an invitation to Tucker's retirement party. It will be the first time I have seen him since they separated.

"It's crazy. I've had guns in my face and I'm afraid to see a former boyfriend," Benson confesses.