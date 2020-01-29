Suspects of the murder of XXXTentacion will appear together in court in May

Bradley Lamb
The four men accused of killing rapper XXXtentacion will appear together in court this spring.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen were ordered to a mandatory hearing on May 15 before Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan.

It is alleged that the defendants blocked the XXXTentacion car in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in June 2018. Then they got out of their vehicle and tried to steal it, but he resisted and was shot dead in your car .

