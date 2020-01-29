Surprise! Anna Kournikova shows a huge baby bump while sailing with Enrique Iglesias

Instagram

The former professional tennis player is caught by a paparazzi camera showing a bulging stomach in a boat during downtime with her baby daddy in Miami.

It seems that anna Kournikova having a bun in the oven. The former professional tennis player never announced her pregnancy, but in a new photo of paparazzi, she was seen wearing a huge bump during a period of inactivity with her baby daddy Enrique Iglesias in Miami.

The baby will be the third child of the couple who has been together since 2001. They started dating after meeting on the set of their music video "Escape." They received twins, Nicholas and Lucy, in December 2017.

Like their second pregnancy, the couple also kept a low profile when Kournikova was carrying her twins in the past.

He once talked about how fatherhood changed him for the better. "It's one of the best feelings in the world. [I'm more responsible]. I drive slower. I think of stupid things a few more times before doing it," he said. "I hope to be a calm and calm father."

Like many other couples, they had their ups and downs. In 2013, they separated briefly before getting back together. "You go through your good times, go through your bad times. It's hard for me to believe that there is a perfect relationship. I don't think it exists," he said.

The success creator of "Hero" fell in love with his mother, "First of all, she is the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who I am, to the point that she is willing to sacrifice her personal time with me and let me make my music ". It's a great sacrifice and I respect it tremendously. "

After years together, there were rumors that the couple finally got engaged in 2010 and then married. He even used his last name on social networks, but both remained silent in the face of marriage rumors.