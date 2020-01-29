Super League 2020: George Burgess opens a new path in Wigan Warriors | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLd49621b9fed4dc894352cfa263069e9b11% %MINIFYHTMLd49621b9fed4dc894352cfa263069e9b12%

Watch the Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves at the opening of the Super League season on Thursday, live at Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix starting at 7:30 p.m.





George Burgess has returned to the UK with Wigan

For the first time since he was still a teenager, George Burgess is back in the UK permanently and is preparing to make a late debut in the Super League in 2020.

Nine years ago, the accessory was taken from the youth organization in Bradford Bulls to join the Tom brothers and the now retired Sam on the side of NRL South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Now entering his peak years as a player, Burgess has been drawn home by Wigan Warriors in a three-year contract and is ready to bow to this country's top national competition in the season opening derby clash. at Warrington Wolves' house. .

However, the big question is: how is the 27-year-old being installed after so long?

"It's the first thing everyone asks me, but it's been really cool," Burgess said. Sky sports. "The first weeks were difficult since the children got used to the new time zone and the weather, but they enjoyed it. They are adapting very well and that makes me feel more comfortable."

"It was great (in Souths) and I learned a lot there, and we had an excellent coaching staff during my years. I learned from many great players there and it was a very good experience."

"It's great to be able to go back and put that in the Super League now, and I hope other people are infected."

The highlight of Burgess' time in Australia was being part of the South team that won the NRL Grand Final in 2014 and included him scoring an attempt in the 30-6 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs.

The England international, born in Dewsbury, does not hide the fact that he would have loved to have raised the Provan-Summons Trophy more than once, but to learn his trade in the Rabbitoh and live in the deepest part of one of the territories of the Australian rugby league was a memorable memory. time.

"At the beginning it was like a big party for me, to live in that weather and in Sydney," Burgess said. "Living in a big city at age 18 was really great and something I just accepted, and the rugby standard was excellent there, even in the U20 and reserve grade.

"The interest in the game was incredible and it was great to see where I could go to Super League."

"Especially in Sydney, it's their number one sport and they have the beast that is Origin, which supports the game really well."

"Everyone grows up watching it, they have all the games on live television, which is a great thing and something that the Super League should strive to reach. If you can get the kids to see it and aspire to do it, then increase the participation, everyone wants to play it and generates success. "

Among the other new recruits who join Burgess in Wigan for the new season is the current Man of Steel Jackson Hastings, who enters the void in halves left by George Williams' departure to the Canberra Raiders.

Meanwhile, Burgess adds more depth to an already impressive package, as Adrian Lam's team tried to return to the Grand Final of the Super League after being only 80 minutes from reaching Old Trafford in 2019.

George Burgess joins the depth in the Wigan pack

"They are a great club with a great leadership team from Sean O & # 39; Loughlin, Liam Farrell and Tommy Leuleuai," Burgess said.

"Those guys really support that team and have done it for several years, which is really useful and makes it quite easy for a coach like Lammy to enter and lead the team when he has those kind of players."

"If guys like me and Jackson can contribute to that and contribute where we can, it will be great."