Street Dancer 3D to cross the mark of 50 million rupees at the box office



Rowing D & # 39; Souza’s Street Dancer 3D premiered in theaters last Friday. The dance drama stars Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha's second movie together after ABCD2. The film received good reviews from both the audience and critics.



The protagonist Varun-Shraddha opened to Rs. Rs 10.26 million on its first day. He gained momentum over the weekend, earning another Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.76 crore on Sunday. However, on the days of the week, the box office numbers registered a fall that generated Rs 4.65 million rupees and Rs. 3.88 million rupees on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively. The total of the movie at the box office is now Rs. Rs 49.76 million. Commercial analysts predict that the movie is likely to cross 50 crore at the box office over the weekend.