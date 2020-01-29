State of Australia announces research on catastrophic forest fires | Australia news

New South Wales, the Australian state most affected by the huge forest fires this season, has announced an independent investigation into the continuing fires, including the reasons why they started and the role climate change may have played.

The six-month investigation that will begin this week will examine how state authorities prepared and responded to the "unprecedented,quot; forest fire crisis of 2019-20, state prime minister Gladys Berejiklian said Thursday.

Plus:

It would be crucial "not to leave stone without moving," said Berejiklian.

She said the investigation will be conducted by two experts: former state police Ddeputy commissioner Dave Owens and former state chief scientist Mary O & # 39; Kane, who will travel to the affected communities and receive comments from the public.

They will not hold public hearings.

"We have asked them to start during the season (of forest fires) to make sure they can do all the work they need for now because we want to report in a timely manner, we want it before next season." Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The research will analyze how climate change, drought, risk reduction burns, which are carried out to reduce the fuel load before the forest fire season, and human activity contributed to the fires.

The relationship between state authorities and federal authorities during the crisis will also be examined.

Billions of dollars in damages

The conservative federal government of Australia led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, promoter of the coal industry, has been heavily criticized for climate inaction and its handling of the crisis.

SBS online reported that Morrison had also disagreed with New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean on fires and climate change.

Morrison rejected Kean's proposal for the federal government to assume a more important role in the treatment of climate change in the wake of fires, he said.

The prime minister has also defended the country's coal industry, saying he is protecting jobs.

But critics say that coal and climate change they have contributed to unprecedented forest fires continue to burn.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian (left) looks at a map of the areas affected by the state's fire before Thursday's press conference (Paul Braven / EPA)

Since September, more than six million hectares of land (14.8 million acres) have already been burned in New South Wales, with dozens of fires still uncontrolled.

A total of 2,400 homes have been destroyed and 25 people have died, while approximately one billion animals have also perished.

Damage from forest fires is estimated at 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.3 billion.

Although heavy rains and low temperatures this month have helped put out some fires, the threat has not diminished.

During Thursday's press conference, Berejiklian said the forest fire season was not over yet.

"While we are focused on the reconstruction process, we are aware of the remaining fire threats," he said.