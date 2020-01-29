Star of & # 39; LHHATL & # 39; Erica Dixon: & # 39; People wanted death in me for not vaccinating my twins & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Love & Hip Hop: the star of Atlanta, Erica Dixon, discovered by bad that non-vaxxers receive a strong shake, and has revealed that when he announced that he had not vaccinated his twin, his followers wished him death.

"I really didn't know it was such a controversial issue. For each one it's their own, but mine won't be vaccinated. And for those who say negative and disrespectful things, [it's] hilarious. My kids wouldn't be close to them or anyway. "he told Jasmine Brand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here