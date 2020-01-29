Star of & # 39; LHHATL & # 39; Erica Dixon: & # 39; People wanted death in me for not vaccinating my twins & # 39;

Love & Hip Hop: the star of Atlanta, Erica Dixon, discovered by bad that non-vaxxers receive a strong shake, and has revealed that when he announced that he had not vaccinated his twin, his followers wished him death.

"I really didn't know it was such a controversial issue. For each one it's their own, but mine won't be vaccinated. And for those who say negative and disrespectful things, [it's] hilarious. My kids wouldn't be close to them or anyway. "he told Jasmine Brand.

Erica reveals that her eldest daughter, Emani, has been vaccinated like her, but this time, she and her beautiful girls' father investigated and decided not to.

"The father of the twins is vegan. He is definitely against the twins getting vaccinated. I became vegan before my pregnancy and all the time … I researched and asked questions when they saw their pediatrician … My research consisted of in reading about vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it comes to daycare and school, side effects, risks, etc. "

Despite facing the wrath of social networks, Erica continues to encourage new moms who decide not to vaccinate their children to comply with their decision.

"… I am with you. Everyone is free to make their own decision when it comes to their children … We have to learn to accept disagreement without being disrespectful. Especially those who want the death of my children because they are not vaccinated . I "I would never wish for the death of anyone's son, vaccinated or not. On the other hand, the Internet gives a heart to many people because they would not dare to tell me half of what they say on social networks. "