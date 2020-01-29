St Mirren: Scottish Premiership club could be owned by fans by 2021 under new charity plans | Soccer news





St. Mirren fans display a banner before the Premier League game against Celtic in December

St Mirren could become the second Scottish Premier League fan club next year, with plans established for a partnership between the trust of supporters and one of the country's largest charities.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Trust (SMISA) will be established to link up with the social care charity and social enterprise, Kibble, to buy the shares of current owner Gordon Scott at the club by 2021.

SMISA are already shareholders after jointly buying the club with Gordon in 2016 and were expected to complete the second phase of their acquisition in 2026.

Under the new plans, Kibble would buy 27.5 percent of Scott's shares now, and SMISA would then take its own 51% stake.

St Mirren's owner, Gordon Scott, expects a "smooth transition to the age of most fans,quot;

The 1,200 SMISA members are asked to vote if they accept the new proposals, with a member meeting scheduled for next week.

The president of SMISA, George Adam, said: "St Mirren's place in the heart of life in the city is beautiful. We created the Buy The Buds campaign in 2016 because we knew there could be no one better to safeguard that than people that will take care The most, the fans.

"The agreement presented today will deliver that, but it will do so in half the time, for half the cost and, more importantly, it will help create a stronger St. Mirren."

"Kibble can bring new resources and experience to help St. Mirren grow as a business, but more than that, it can help grow the club's reach in the Paisley community.

"In the coming weeks, we will talk with our members about what this means and we hope they are as excited as we are about the possibilities."

Motherwell became the first Scottish Premier League club to be owned by fans in 2016

Kibble CEO Jim Gillespie said: "We are incredibly excited about this important plan for both organizations, which were founded in Paisley in the Victorian era and are part of the city's history.

"The purpose of our proposal is to intensify the Kibble youth workforce development program and improve the future prospects of our youth, including employability options, skills and qualifications. Our executive team has been working on a strategic plan to maximize our opportunities in this regard. within St. Mirren FC ".

Scott added: "When I assumed the position of president and majority shareholder in 2016, it was with the intention of advancing the club and working with SMISA to create a model of sustainable and successful fan ownership.

"This is the right time, the right corporate partner and the right model. The club is in a very strong place at the moment: financially, in terms of stadium and academy infrastructure, and the people we have employed at all levels of the football club .

"Both me and the current board hope to take advantage of the experience and support that Kibble will provide and help ensure a smooth transition to the era of most fans."

Motherwell became the first fully fan club in Scotland's first level in 2016. Les Hutchison's 76% stake in the club was sold to the Well Society fan group for £ 1 after talks that lasted a year.