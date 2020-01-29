St J & # 39; stone 0 – 3 Celtic

%MINIFYHTMLcf09ab096aa68028495f7e14b3779f0a11% %MINIFYHTMLcf09ab096aa68028495f7e14b3779f0a12%





Celiv & # 39; s Olivier Ntcham celebrates his first match against St Johnstone

Celtic kept his mattress on top of the Scottish Premier League after sweeping St Johnstone aside in the opening half hour to win 3-0 on Wednesday.

Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths attacked within 27 minutes when Neil Lennon's leaders invaded Perth's side to maintain their five-point lead over the Rangers, who also won.

Celtic now has an aggregate score of 30-0 against Saints in the last nine games.

How the hoops went to victory

James Forrest of Celtic celebrates 2-0 at St Johnstone with Callum McGregor

Lennon lined up with Forrest and Greg Taylor as they advanced ahead of the three strikers with Griffiths associated with Odsonne Edouard in front and St Johnstone could not cope with the waves of the first half attacks.

The champions lost their intensity after the break, but the Tommy Wright team deserves credit for competing after it seemed earlier that they were heading for a 7-0 beating repetition in Parkhead on the first day of the league season .

Celtic could have been ahead even before Ntcham's first six-minute game. Edouard had a saved shot and Griffiths missed a good opportunity to head left-handed cross Greg Taylor.

But the first game came from the other flank when Forrest delivered a center for Ntcham to go home without scoring from six yards.

Celtic continued to attack. Taylor had a stationary shot, Griffiths was rejected for a good follow-up block and Callum McGregor shot a great distance from 20 yards, while Zander Clark had to save a cut clearance from teammate Jason Kerr.

Celtic Leigh Griffiths celebrates 3-0 at St Johnstone

Michael O & # 39; Halloran and Ali McCann had shots kept comfortably at the other end, but otherwise it was one way traffic.

The second goal came in the 20th minute after McGregor fed Forrest into the area. The forward took a step outside Scott Tanser and shot to the far corner.

The intensity of the Celtic increased even more. Griffiths forced a rescue, Edouard pierced the heart of the Saints' defense and fired a fair shot, and McGregor kicked badly after being forced by Forrest.

That was all in the seven-minute break between goals before Griffiths launched Taylor's center from 12 yards.

Celtic removed the doubt of injury prior to the game, Jozo Simunovic, at rest and brought Moritz Bauer, moving Scott Brown further back.

The saints had the best chance in the second half. David Wotherspoon's rebound effort was rejected by Fraser Forster and Kerr saw his head cleared of the line by Celtic substitute Patryk Klimala, but the game was won for a long time for visitors.