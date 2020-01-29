Spotted: Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor publish their gym session



Bollywood is a world of glitz and glamor. Our stars are under the scrutiny of the 24×7 paparazzi. Whether at the airport, the red carpet or the gym, they always manage to impress the fashion police.

Sighted today outside their gyms were actresses Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor making a statement in their gym appearance. Our photographers saw Janhvi in ​​a pink baby tank over a pair of white training shorts. Recognizing the parents, the young actress made sure to greet them with her best smile. Mala, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white tank over a pair of gray training shorts. Completing her gymnastics look with a pair of sunglasses, Mala greeted the parents as she drove away in her car after her training session.

Check out photos of both actresses here,