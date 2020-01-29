Somalia: Kenya's foreign policy failure | Kenya

After gaining independence in 1963 and throughout the Cold War, Kenya tried to stay away from the internal and external struggles of its neighborhood. While Ethiopia allied with the former USSR and Cuba, Somalia aligned with the United States and Tanzania became the intellectual hotbed of the Third World left, Kenya maintained a balanced neutrality and a policy of non-intervention.

Daniel Moi, the country's second president after independence, tried to protect Kenya from the side effects of the regional conflict by maintaining a foreign policy of ideological ambivalence, not being a friend or an enemy of regional and international powers.

Moi also assumed mediation conflicts in the region and made it the main feature of Kenyan diplomacy, which continued even after the end of the Cold War. During his presidency, Kenya became the place of peace negotiations between the parties to the conflict in Sudan, Somalia and Uganda.

Several agreements were negotiated and concluded in Nairobi, including the 1985 peace agreement between the Ugandan government of Tito Okello and the National Resistance Army (ANR), a rebel group led by Yoweri Museveni and the 2005 peace agreement between the government Sudanese and southern rebels, which ended the oldest civil war in Africa.

Kenya also played an important mediation role in the Somali conflict, organizing negotiations and signing the agreement that led to the creation of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) in 2004.

This strategy not only ensured that Kenyan internal affairs were not affected by regional developments but also earned him a certain diplomatic reputation in the region.

Today, both are at stake due to repeated mistakes that Kenya is making in its policies towards Somalia. Kenyan military presence on Somali land has entered its ninth year, which has now metastasized in entanglements in Somalia's internal affairs and has encouraged further violence by al-Shabab in the territory of Kenya. Kenya's reckless stance on its maritime dispute with Somalia also threatens to erode its international reputation.

From intervention to occupation.

For decades, bilateral relations between Kenya and Somalia remained warm and cordial. But in 2011, the Kenyan government decided to send troops to its neighbor, which has since been a source of considerable friction between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

Kenyan intervention in Somalia was in line with the spirit of the "war on terror,quot; initiated by the United States in 2001. Packaging the intervention as an "anti-terrorist,quot; operation automatically guaranteed internal support and international immunity for violations of human rights.

The official justification for the military intervention was the persecution of members of al-Shabab who allegedly kidnapped humanitarian workers in northern Kenya and kidnapped tourists along the coast.

The intervention has degenerated into an occupation. Currently, there are more than 3,600 Kenyan soldiers in Somalia, deployed mainly in the semi-autonomous region of southern Somalia, Jubaland.

In the past eight years, Kenyan forces have been accused of committing several human rights violations against civilians and be involved in illegal smuggling activities. The Somali government has demanded that Kenyan troops leave, but has not continued with any serious effort to expel them, given its own limited ability to provide security.

At the same time, Kenyan military presence has done little to protect Kenya from attacks by al-Shabab or Somalia itself. In fact, violence has increased since the intervention.

Kenya has witnessed a series of large-scale operations of al-Shabab, such as those of Westgate Mall in 2013, Y Garissa University in 2015, Which claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, as well as numerous lLow grade and low casualties.

Since October, there have been an average of two al-Shabab attacks each week in Kenya and Somalia. In the first half of this month alone, the armed group raided a military camp used by Kenyan and American soldiers in southern Kenya and then launched four other attacks, killing 10 civilians.

The intervention has revealed the under belly of Kenya's security policy, its failed military strategy and the inability to monitor its own borders.

Jubaland support

Along with military intervention, Kenya has also been involved in the maelstrom of Somali domestic politics.

His main vehicle of participation in Somalia is Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Madobe, a commander of the Islamist militia of the Somali Ogaden clan.

Madobe is seen as a rather controversial figure, who changed sides in the civil war in Somalia several times. He was part of several armed Islamist groups since the 1990s. He has fought the government in Mogadishu as an al-Shabab ally for years and was involved with militants seen as supporters of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), a separatist group that has fought for Somali self-determination in eastern Ethiopia.

In 2007, a year after Ethiopia sent troops to Somalia to support the TFG against the Islamist insurgency, Madobe was hit by a US bombing and captured by the Ethiopians, who offered him a political agreement. He agreed to join the TFG in 2009, but shortly after he left his new post and with his militia Ras Kamboni. joined al-Shabab in his fight against the government and the troops of the African Union.

In 2011, he reached another agreement, this time with Nairobi, and the following year, his militia, backed by Kenyan troops, managed to expel al-Shabab from the capital of Jubaland, Kismayo, which is also a strategic port city.

For the next two years, Madobe presided over the reconciliation of clans and in 2015, with the support of Kenya, he was elected president of Jubaland. In the 2019 presidential elections in the semi-autonomous state, Nairobi once again supported his candidacy, even though the Somali government opposed it.

Kenya's support for Madobe has revealed that all along he was not only interested in containing al-Shabab, but in establishing a "sphere of influence,quot; through Jubaland, a satellite state, remotely controlled from Nairobi.

However, this wrong support for Jubaland is something that anyone with a basic understanding of dynamic in the The Horn of Africa would have advised against. For the fragile Mogadishu government, the strengthening of Jubaland means the weakening of its powers.

For Ethiopia, Kenyan interference in a region predominantly populated by the Ogadens, the largest Somali clan, whose members also live in southern Ethiopia and are plagued by the government, is creating unnecessary tension.

Therefore, Kenya not only endangers its relationship with the Somali government, but also with Ethiopia, a neighbor and a great regional power, with whom it has a decades-old defense pact to guarantee regional stability and curb Somali irredentism.

The maritime dispute

If the original sin of Kenya was the intervention of 2011, its natural result is the unnecessary maritime dispute with Somalia. Both Nairobi and Mogadishu claim a narrow triangle of about 100,000 square kilometers off the coast of the Indian Ocean. The territory supposedly has oil and gas deposits.

The dispute could have been resolved amicably if the Kenyan officials had taken the issue seriously and if they had considered their Somali counterparts with a little respect instead of assuming that Somalia is a failed state unable to mount any defense.

As a result, the case finally ended in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last year decided to delay its decision until 2020 to allow the two sides to negotiate more.

Instead of correcting their previous mistakes, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials stood up and began to make small movements such as denying Somali officials entry to the country and reintroducing flight scales in Wajir for security checks for all flights to and from Somalia, replacing the petulance for diplomacy

For decades, Somalia has considered Kenya as a neutral arbitrator compared to Ethiopia, something that Somalis have resented for their multiple military interventions. The general danger is that, in the end, Kenyan intervention and interference in Somalia's internal affairs, together with the self-aggrandizement of a bubbling and venal elite, could ruin relations between Kenya and Somalia.

This will also undermine the authority and ability of the Somali federal government to administer the country, especially if AMISOM troops leave as scheduled by December 2020.

The net winner of this reckless dispute and diplomacy will be al-shabab, which will continue to enjoy enough space to launch attacks in Kenya and Somalia. The last loser will be the Somali people who have suffered decades of conflict.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.