Snoop Dogg tells fans that the smile relieves pain for a moment and makes a joke about baby hairs

Snoop Dogg was one of the people who were extremely affected by the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. He flooded his social media account with several publications about the deceased star and life in general.

‘Tears fall like rain S’ Snoop captioned your photo.

Somoene said: ‘Prayers go up for the understanding of comfort and peace of mind champion in the name of Jesus amen @snoopdogg 🙏🏿👑👈🏿’ and another follower published this: ‘Sending much love. feeling the pain with you. "

A fan told Snoop: zando Praying. You can see that you have a broken heart. I am very sorry for your loss, "and one follower said:" I have prayed for the family and pray for you. I know how much you loved him. "

Another Instagram installer told Snoop: "It's very difficult to open Instagram or any social network and not fall apart again and again … still in disbelief."

Someone else wrote this in the comments for anyone in need: ye Hey, if you're ever going through depression, social anxiety or some kind of trauma in life, communicate. There will always be someone by your side. "

Snoop tried to make a joke and smile at his followers even for a minute, and posted the following photo:

"I have to smile to take away the pain,quot; Snoop captioned the funny photo and managed to smile on the faces of his followers.

Another follower said: "Ok …" Snoop has to come to me to make me laugh. LOL JK. Snoop, you're my profile picture on Facebook with Kobe. In which he is explaining photos of him ".

Someone else posted this: "Uncle Snoop always comes up with the craziest memes."

Many people in the entertainment world have been greatly affected by this recent tragedy.

Ad

Keep the families and loved ones of the victims raised in prayer.



Post views:

0 0