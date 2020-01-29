Snoop Dogg shares his mother's text after Kobe Bryant's death

%MINIFYHTML96069c4cfa52b3914e442311ea4e994c11% %MINIFYHTML96069c4cfa52b3914e442311ea4e994c12%

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

In related news, Snoop Dogg and several other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz and Meek Mill, demand that the NBA change the logo to honor Kobe in a viral petition.

Up News Info –

Snoop Dogg is among those who mourn Kobe BryantThe tragic death. In the middle of the difficult time to cope with his pain, he seemed to trust his mother who did not hesitate to try to make him feel better.

Snoop went to his Instagram account to share a message his mother sent him about Kobe. "I love you so much Son. I feel your pain," he wrote to the Doggfather. "I think his death has hurt us all. You need me, I'm here for you."

Subtitling the image, Snoop Dogg expressed his gratitude for the comforting message. "Thank you mom, the prayers and I love you are in season," he wrote.

%MINIFYHTML96069c4cfa52b3914e442311ea4e994c13% %MINIFYHTML96069c4cfa52b3914e442311ea4e994c14%

<br />

Prior to this, Snoop Dogg posted a video of himself and the late Lakers star. "It's very difficult to open Instagram or any social network and not fall apart again and again … still incredulous," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Live in our hearts."

"Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard about Kobe's death, you immediately thought I knew this would be difficult for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time," said another user.

<br />

In related news, Snoop Dogg and several other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz Y meek mill, demanded that the NBA change the logo to honor Kobe in a viral petition. "It couldn't be a better time or an athlete and a person for it. #Changethelogo," Usher wrote on Instagram.

<br />

Meanwhile, Meek wrote in his account, "Petition in @ballislife go sign !!!" next to a picture of the new desired logo.

<br />

"With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize it forever as the new NBA logo," wrote Nick M, who released the petition, in the description. The petition has obtained more than 2.5 million posters.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California due to dense fog. The duo and seven others on board were killed.

One day after a helicopter crash that took his life, the former Los Angeles Lakers player is announced as one of those honored for the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be posthumously induced in a ceremony that will take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The final list for the 2020 class, however, has not yet been revealed.