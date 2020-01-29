Sizing John for the season | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4cd0c6f79b920791000e133cbaf16ecf11% %MINIFYHTML4cd0c6f79b920791000e133cbaf16ecf12%





Sizing John during Gold Cup Day

Sizing John has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering another setback due to injury.

Jessica Harrington's charge completed the rare triples of the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown, the Cheltenham Gold and the Punchestown Gold Cup in the first half of 2017.

He quickly began the next campaign at John Durkan, but disappointed in Leopardstown during Christmas, and injuries kept him off the track for more than two years.

The 10-year-old boy made his long-awaited return for obstacles in Punchestown on New Year's Eve, and although he fell three flights from the end, the connections were encouraged enough to achieve a second victory in the Irish Paddy Power of this end of week. Gold Cup.

However, he will not line up at the Dublin Racing Festival and has also been eliminated from the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betfair Ascot Chase next month and the Randox Health Grand National in April.

Harrington posted on Twitter: "Sadly, John will not run in the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown.

"He wasn't 100 percent this morning after his last quick job at Curragh yesterday. This is a new injury, and he will rule it out for the rest of the season. (It's) very frustrating for our entire team."