Six Nations 2020 Championship in focus: Wales | Rugby Union News

Wales addresses the Six Nations 2020 under new administration for the first time since 2008

New school period, new designated principal. Warren Gatland's 12-year tenure as head coach of Wales has come to an end. How will Wayne Pivac do?

Gatland will be considered as one of, if not the most successful coach in the history of Welsh Rugby. He took three Grand Slam titles to Wales (2008, 2012 and 2019): not many coaches have doors with his name!

Every time there is a change, there is always a feeling of entering the unknown. Take Alun Wyn Jones for example. The Welsh captain has been crowned 134 times by Wales. He is the most crowned Welshman of all time, but life under Gatland is what he is used to. It is a new challenge for Jones & co.

Wales secured a third Grand Slam of Warren Gatland's tenure in 2019

It is difficult to predict how they will do in this year's campaign, but one thing is for sure, it will be a much more expansive style of play under Pivac. Former head coach Scarlets brought a joue joue approach to his playing style during his time in the West Wales region and many predict that this will continue in his new position.

Italy – Stadium of the Principality – Saturday, February 1 – 2.15 p.m. (GMT)

Ireland – Aviva Stadium – Saturday, February 8 – 2.15pm (GMT)

France – Stadium of the Principality – Saturday, February 22 – 4.45 p.m. (GMT)

England – Twickenham – Saturday, March 7 – 4.45pm (GMT)

Scotland – Principality Stadium – Saturday, March 14 – 2.15pm (GMT)

What heat?

Battle of the back row

The department in the back row is the ace of Wales. Choosing three from this group (Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric) will be one of Pivac's biggest headaches; All are world class. Whoever chooses, those who get lost can be considered very unfortunate.

Justin Tipuric is one of a series of high quality ranks within the Wales team

New children in the block

When Pivac announced its first squad of Wales, most of the west side of the Severn searched Google for the name & # 39; Will Rowlands & # 39 ;. It was a nice read. Qualified Welsh (obviously, the last name reveals it), but also, his credentials stood out: 6 feet 8 inches and 19o 5 pounds. He was named Player of the Wasps season & # 39; Players & # 39; at the end of 2018/19 and has scored seven attempts in 83 club appearances.

Louis Rees-Zammit was also named. It's fast and has good jokes to add, silencing Andy Goode on Twitter, a good example. He has scored 10 attempts in 12 appearances for Gloucester in all competitions so far this season. He is already a proven scorer, and with only 18 years, he can only improve.

Gloucester's 18-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit has been in excellent shape

Nick Tompkins was the final surprise selection. The Saracen center represented England at the age group level and qualifies for Wales through its Wrexham-born grandmother. He is also a proven scorer, the most famous scoring a hat-trick as a replacement in the Gloucester Premier League semifinal victory last season.

The winner of the 2014 Junior World Championship with England also tops the carry lists, meters made and defenders regularly beaten in the Gallagher Premier League.

It's not

Who will wear shirt 13? Jonathan Davies is a big loss for Wales in this year's masterpiece. His knee injury, which he suffered during the World Cup, has ruled it out and the debate has been about who should take his position.

Welsh center Jonathan Davies will miss the Championship due to a knee injury

There is talk of George North, but let's be honest, he's been out of shape. Also, choosing someone as direct as North would probably go against the Pivac game plan. Yes, it is powerful, but it is not a distributor. North has been limited 91 times by Wales and scored 39 attempts. Only four of those caps have been in the center of the field.

What about turning the negative into positive? Italy first. Put Tompkins in shirt 13 and in the current form of the club, the debate ends there.

What has changed

It's a new era for Wales: welcome to Wayne & # 39; s World. It definitely had a good start. He was named Byron Hayward (Defense), Stephen Jones (Attack), Jonathan Humphreys (Forwards), and continued with Neil Jenkins (Skills). He also brought Martyn Williams (Team Manager) and Sam Warburton (Technical Advisor: Defense / Breakdown).

Wayne Pivac has prepared an almost completely new coach ticket

They are definitely cunning quotes. It is surrounded by Welsh rugby legends. As long as they follow positive results, it will be a popular option.

Key player

A Taulupe Faletau setting is a game changer. Wales definitely lost its presence during the World Cup and many qualify it as the best number 8 in the northern hemisphere and is next to Kieran Read worldwide.

Taulupe Faletau is back in shape and would be a great addition to this Wales setting

If you stay in shape throughout the tournament, the Six Nations trophy could very well stay in Wales. Monsieur Shaun Edwards, however, will do everything possible to prevent that from happening.

Championship Registration

Six nations since 2000: five times winners (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019)

Total: 27 complete titles (1893, 1900, 1902, 1905, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1922, 1931, 1936, 1950, 1952, 1956, 1965, 1966, 1969, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1994, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019).

Six Nations Squadron in Wales 2020:

Forwards (21): Rhys Carre, Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens, Leon Brown, Will Griff John, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Will Rowlands, Cory Hill Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric.

Backrests (17): Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Tomes Williams, Dan Biggar, Owen Williams, Jarrod Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, George North, Josh Adams, Owen Lane, Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonah Holmes, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam williams