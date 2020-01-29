Six Nations 2020 Championship in focus: France | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML24fea8a12a2c69c81651921827fddec011% %MINIFYHTML24fea8a12a2c69c81651921827fddec012%







It is a completely new France that will receive England in its first Six Nations match at Stade de France on February 2.

%MINIFYHTML24fea8a12a2c69c81651921827fddec013% %MINIFYHTML24fea8a12a2c69c81651921827fddec014%

France reached 2020 almost unrecognizable from the side that was ejected from the World Cup last year in the quarter-final stage thanks to a red card that was shown to the second rower Sebastien Vahaamahina.

With a renewed team led by a new coach and captain, there is even more mystery than ever when it comes to one of the oldest rugby questions: what France will launch this time?

accessories

England – Stade de France – Sunday, February 2 – 3pm (GMT)

Italy – Stade de France – Sunday February 9 – 3pm (GMT)

Wales – Principality Stadium – Saturday, February 22 – 4.45pm (GMT)

Scotland – Murrayfield – Sunday, March 8 – 3pm (GMT)

Ireland – Stade de France – Saturday, March 14 – 8pm (GMT)

What has changed

As mentioned earlier, everything changes to Les bleus as for coach and captain. Fabien Galthie has taken over from Jacques Brunel as head coach, and has appointed Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon as team captain after Guilhem Guirado's retirement from the test rugby.

Charles Ollivon will lead France in the Six Nations 2020

Galthie has also made radical changes in the squad; names known as Yoann Huget, half of the Camille López fly, half of Maxime Machenaud scrum, Rabah Slimani pillar and flank Wenceslas Lauret lost a place in a team that includes 19 international players from 42 selected players.

How hot

The arrival of Shaun Edwards to the training of trainers will give France part of the defense structure that has been missing for most of the history of rugby.

Predominantly a side that rejects the structure in favor of free flowing rugby, if Edwards can make the French focus their attention on defending with discipline and aggression, they could become as lethal as New Zealand in counterattack.

Shaun Edwards will add some discipline to the French defense

With such a young team available to Edwards and the rest of the coaching staff, there is a real opportunity to introduce a new rugby brand at Stade de France this year.

It's not

On the other hand, lack of experience could go back to haunting Galthie. Eddie Jones was quick to point out France's youth weaknesses when he spoke this week before England's meeting with Les bleus in Paris on sunday.

"When I took over England in 2016, I kept experienced players and brought young players," Jones said. "The rugby test requires experience and France has decided not to have experience, they have gone with the youth. And they could be wrong, they could be right."

"We don't know, but he will test those young players because they will never have played against a physical brutality and intensity with which we are going to play on Sunday."

Eddie Jones had a lot to say about France's youth team

"This is not domestic rugby. You don't get that intensity in domestic rugby. That's why you call it Rugby Test. You don't get that in U20 competitions."

Having England in the first place will be a great test for this young team, but if they overcome it with a victory, they will stand against all teams experienced in the Six Nations.

Key player

Romain Ntamack has increased a club level in the country without losing the rhythm. Still only 20 years old, the half-fly made its debut in the Six Nations last year and played in the five games of the campaign.

Ntamack also participated in all but one of the matches of the French World Cup in Japan, starting in the number 10 shirt in the quarterfinal loss to Wales.

Romain Ntamack has felt comfortable at the test level

The man from Toulouse feels comfortable and confident in the testing ground; Given a constant medium scrum partner and a series of games to establish himself, he could be a devastating player for France not only this year but also over the next decade.

Championship Registration

France has won the tournament five times since it became the Six Nations in 2000

His last title came in 2010

The squad of 42 men from France for the Six Nations 2020:

Forwards (23): Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Camille Chat, Anthony Etrillard, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Jefferson Poirot, Cyril Cazeaux, Killian Geraci, Bernard Le Roux, Boris Palu, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt Charles Ollivon, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Alexandre Fischer, Sekou Macalou, Selevasio Tolofua, Cameron Woki.

Backrests (19): Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Lucu, Romain Ntamack, Louis Carbonel, Mathieu Jalibert, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Julien Heriteau, Gervais Cordin, Lester Etien, Gabriel Ngandebe, Damian Penaud, Vincent Rattez, Teddy Thomas, Anthony Bouthier Kylan Hamdaoui, Thomas Ramos.