Single in paradise Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Break Up

It's over by Joe Amabile Y Kendall Long.

the Bachelor in Paradise The couple has separated.

"We have decided to go our separate ways," the couple wrote in a statement to BachelorNation.com. "Joe made the decision to return to Chicago while Kendall will remain in his hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element for who we are as people. We cannot imagine continuing our lives without closer, especially when we think to start a family of our own one day. We both respect each other and still love each other very much. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship. "

Many fans were shocked by the news. After all, Joe (or "Grocery Store Joe,quot;) had just posted a picture of Kendall kissing him on New Year's Eve.