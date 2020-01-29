Single in paradise Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Break Up

It's over by Joe Amabile Y Kendall Long.
the Bachelor in Paradise The couple has separated.
"We have decided to go our separate ways," the couple wrote in a statement to BachelorNation.com. "Joe made the decision to return to Chicago while Kendall will remain in his hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element for who we are as people. We cannot imagine continuing our lives without closer, especially when we think to start a family of our own one day. We both respect each other and still love each other very much. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship. "
Many fans were shocked by the news. After all, Joe (or "Grocery Store Joe,quot;) had just posted a picture of Kendall kissing him on New Year's Eve.
Joe and Kendall fell in love in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. As they parted at the end of the show, they met after Kendall traveled to Chicago to give his romance another chance. Since then, the two have experienced several important milestones, including moving together and discussing the possibility of marriage.
"I don't think he is in a hurry, but every time he is well, he is fine. We talk about commitment. The commitment has been part of our entire relationship, so we are very comfortable with him," Kendall told E! News in August. "We are excited to find a time that works for both of us."
Fans met Joe at Becca Kufrinthe season of High school. As for Kendall, she appeared in Arie Luyendyk Jr. the season of The Bachelor. Joe also appeared on the ABC show Dancing With the Stars.
