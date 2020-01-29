Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will meet in the semifinals of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Halep defeats Anett Kontaveit while Muguruza defeats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The winner of the semifinal will play Ashleigh Barty or Sofia Kenin in the final





Simona Halep celebrates her victory over Anett Kontaveit

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will face each other for a place in the Australian Open final after both win their quarterfinals in straight sets.

Wimbledon champion Halep needed only 53 minutes to set aside Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and seal a spot in the semifinals of the Australian Open for the second time in three years.

Muguruza, who is not seeded in a race for the first time since 2014, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, seeded number 30, by 7-5 and 6-3 to reach the last four in Melbourne for the first time.

Muguruza and Halep have been ranked number 1 and each has won two important titles, but none in hard courts.

Halep was relentless against Kontaveit as an 11-game winning streak took away the match from his Estonian rival.

Garbine Muguruza beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets

In the second set, Halep won the longest rally of the game, an exchange of 25 shots, and then served an ace on the way to the 5-0 lead.

Halep reached the final in 2018, losing in three sets to Caroline Wozniacki, a result he attributes to winning the French Open that year and his second major title at Wimbledon last year.

Muruguza is back in the last four in a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2018 French Open, when he lost to the eventual champion Halep.

The Spaniard was ill at the start of the tournament and lost her first set 0-6 before recovering to beat the Shelby Rogers American qualifier in three sets.

It took a little more than 90 minutes to beat Pavlyuchenkova, with both players fighting with their serves with the sun shining at one end.

The defeat left Pavlyuchenkova at 0-6 in the quarterfinals in the majors; She has entered 49 Slams without reaching the last four once.

Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin will play the other semifinal.

