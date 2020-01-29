Shaun Weiss was arrested and his Mugshot makes fans really "sad,quot;: methamphetamine addiction has made "the powerful duck actor,quot; unrecognizable.

%MINIFYHTML650c547b9e1755c528c529e3c29946b111% %MINIFYHTML650c547b9e1755c528c529e3c29946b112%

Actor Shawn Weiss, best known for his role in The Mighty Ducks, was arrested for robbery under the influence of drugs and now, fans are disconsolate to see his police photo. The 40-year-old actor no longer resembles him, his health is obviously very impaired by his methamphetamine addiction.

As you will remember, Weiss played the character of Goldberg in the hockey-themed movie.

Now he got into trouble with the law for residential theft!

The local police posted a statement on their Facebook account, sharing that they found it around 7 a.m. on January 26, while answering a call reporting a robbery.

When they arrived, the actor was apparently in the garage of a house, looting a car.

They continued to remember how it seemed that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and that he admitted that it was not his home, nor did he own the vehicle he was looking for.

Weiss was arrested in the Yuba County jail, and his bail was set at $ 52,500.

Shortly after, his police photo was shared on social networks and went viral among fans who remember seeing him in the hit movie.

That said, many expressed their sadness at seeing it as a result of their fight against addiction to methamphetamine, one of the most dangerous and harmful drugs.

These are some of the tweets about the police photo: "Sad." / "This is depressing. I hope you get the help you need." / "Maybe get him help instead of letting him go again." / "Wow, poor Goldberg."

This is not the first time that Weiss appears in the headlines after being arrested.

In fact, it ended up being booked several times in recent years.

In 2017, he was arrested for minor theft and then, days after he was released, he was also caught in the possession of methamphetamine!

In December 2018 he was arrested again for robbing stores.

Before that, he had registered at a rehabilitation site for a drunk bust!

Hopefully Shaun will get the help he needs and improve.



