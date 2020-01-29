Shaun Weiss from Mighty Ducks arrested for robbery

Shaun weiss, a former teen star who starred in the Powerful Ducks Movies in the 90s, he was arrested this weekend for suspected theft under the influence of methamphetamine.

The 40-year-old actor was hired at the Yuba County jail in Marysville, in northern California, on Sunday and issued a bail of $ 52,000, which was then reduced to $ 25,000 by a court. He has not commented.

Local police said in a statement to E! News that on Sunday just before 7 a.m., they received a 911 call about a robbery in progress in a private home and when they arrived, the owner said there was an unknown man in his garage. The officers then discovered Weiss, a resident of the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, inside a vehicle, whose passenger side window had broken. He was ordered to get out of the car and arrested.

Police said Weiss "showed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside in this residence," and that "the vehicle he was leaking was not his."

"After further investigation, Weiss was determined to have starred in several movies and television series," police said in a statement. "Officers contacted Weiss at the Yuba County Jail and confirmed that he starred in these films."