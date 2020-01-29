Shaquille O & # 39; Neal pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Lakers arena | NBA News

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Kobe Bryant from inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the hills of Los Angeles. He was a five-time NBA champion who played for the Lakers throughout his 20-year career.

O & # 39; Neal played alongside Bryant in the Lakers.

O & # 39; Neal and his colleagues on the TNT television network were supposed to be making a pre-game show before the Lakers game against city rivals, the Clippers, but the game was postponed.















Instead, they sat on the central court, from where O & # 39; Neal recalled his former teammate as a great player whose children called him "Uncle Shaq."

"The fact that we probably lost the best Laker in the world, the best basketball player in the world is simply: listen, people will say take your time and improve, but this is going to be difficult for me," said O & # 39 ; Neal. "I don't sleep anyway, but I'll solve it."

O & # 39; Neal and Bryant represented during their tenure with the Lakers



O & # 39; Neal was with relatives when he received the news of Bryant's death and hoped it wasn't true.

"I didn't want to believe it. I said to my son: & # 39; I hope something like that has invented it and isn't true & # 39 ;.

"But after receiving all the calls … my spirit has just left my body."

He added: "I could never have imagined anything like this.

"I was thinking the other day that I had never seen anything like that. All the basketball idols I grew up (watching), I see them. They are old."

















O & # 39; Neal and Bryant helped the Lakers win three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002, but occasionally they fought and O & # 39; Neal was changed to Miami in 2004.

He won another title there, while Bryant won two more with the Lakers.

O & # 39; Neal said that although text messages were often sent, he had not seen Bryant since the last day of his career in 2016. He said that day he told Bryant to score 50 points and Bryant instead scored 60 .

















"The fact that we can't joke at your Hall of Fame ceremony, we can't say: & # 39; Hello, I have five (rings), you have four," the fact that we are not going to say that if we had staying together we could have obtained 10, those are the things that cannot be recovered, "said O & # 39; Neal.

He said Bryant's death made him realize that he needs to do more to keep in touch with family and friends.

"I'm going to try to do a better job, just approaching and talking to people, instead of always postponing it."

"Because you never know. Life is too short."

















O & # 39; Neal said he wanted to "I could say one last thing to the people we lost … We should never take things like that for granted."

O & # 39; Neal offered his condolences to "Bryant's family, his mother, his father, his sisters, the other families, all involved."