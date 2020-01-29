Shaquille O & # 39; Neal joins Dwaye Wade and more in a special tribute program in honor of Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna made times difficult for many people. The whole world is afflicted, and his loved ones remember him and talk about his legacy.

Tragic days are especially difficult for Shaquille O'Neal, who played alongside Kobe in the Lakers for years.

The Shade Room revealed that "Shaq broke his silence a few days ago, but tonight he joined Dwyane Wade and others in a special tribute program honoring Kobe on TNT."

TSR continued and reported that "Shaq shed tears while talking about his good friend and discussed the importance of loved ones knowing how loved they are."

He said: "Now I lost a little brother," and you can watch the emotional clips below to see how much love Shaq has for Kobe.

He also said he sees all his other idols, who are old, but Kobe died very young and this is the most heartbreaking.

Shaq also said that life is too short and will make sure to tell everyone he loves how he feels.

Somoene said: ‘Man, this is 💔 there go my eyelashes. This is the worst man "and another follower published this:" Everyone who grew up watching Kobe lost our childhood. I've been watching him since I was 9 years old and now I'm 28 ".

Another commenter wrote: "Seeing these men cry is breaking me,quot;, and someone else said: "I'm stuck in #Kobe for AT LEAST next month … PERIOD ❤️💯"

Another follower said: & # 39; Scarface said it best: "I never saw a man cry until I saw a man die,quot; 💜💛🤧 WE LOVE YOU ", and an Instagram installer posted this message:" He said he wasn't sleeping from night … I think this proves that money is not the cure.

Another person posted: ‘brother I hate this so much! This is too heartbreaking, I can't stop thinking about it! "

Rest in peace, Kobe, Gianna and everyone else who died.



