Shaquille O & # 39; Neal cries for Kobe Bryant during TNT's tribute: "I didn't want to believe it,quot;

Shaquille O'Neal cries for Kobe Bryant during TNT's tribute: "I didn't want to believe it"

Bradley Lamb
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal burst into tears during a TNT tribute to Kobe Bryant, which took place at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

O & # 39; Neal talked about his pain after losing one of his closest friends:

"I have not felt such acute pain in a long time … We, our names will be united by what we did. People always ask about our relationship, and I tell them that we are like Charles and I [Barkley You have two people from Strong mind that they will do it that way … they will say certain things, but respect will never be lost, but when it comes to being within the lines and winning, that's what I and he, that's what we did ".

