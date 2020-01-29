Shaquille O & # 39; Neal cries for Kobe Bryant during TNT's tribute: "I didn't want to believe it,quot;

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal burst into tears during a TNT tribute to Kobe Bryant, which took place at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

O & # 39; Neal talked about his pain after losing one of his closest friends:

"I have not felt such acute pain in a long time … We, our names will be united by what we did. People always ask about our relationship, and I tell them that we are like Charles and I [Barkley You have two people from Strong mind that they will do it that way … they will say certain things, but respect will never be lost, but when it comes to being within the lines and winning, that's what I and he, that's what we did ".

The tribute was attended by Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Reggie Miller and Jerry West.

"The fact that we will not be able to joke at his Hall of Fame ceremony, the fact that we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha, I have five. You have four [championships] & # 39;". & # 39; Neal continued. "The fact that we cannot say if we had stayed together, we could have obtained 10 … those are the things you cannot recover. With the loss of my father and my sister …" that is all I want, I could tell you something again. "

O & # 39; Neal lost his sister in October 2019.

"My condolences are with his family, his mother, his father, his sister and other families, all involved," said O & # 39; Neal. "The Lakers' organization, I spoke with Jeanie and Linda, the people here are suffering, especially this organization. Some people have to get treatment [for advice]. Some people don't understand. I didn't want to believe it.

"I hoped something like that would invent it, and it's not true. I didn't want to believe it … my spirit just left my body. I just wish I could say one last thing to people who lost because once you leave, you leave forever, and we should never take things like that for granted. "