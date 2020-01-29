Shahid Kapoor is back in town after the shooting for Jersey in Chandigargh

Shahid Kapoor has to do with extreme dedication. He has always impressed the viewers with each outing. His latest release, Kabir Singh, was a huge success. Shahid has been busy filming his next Jersey movie since recent months. Recently, the actor was injured in the sets because the filming of the film had to stop for a couple of days.

He continued shooting after a quick recovery. We broke up the handsome guy when he came back from Chandigarh's post completing his session last night. Shahid looked super stylish with a pair of jet black pants and an orange, white and black print hoodie. The star combined it with white sneakers, which made him look super cool. Check out his latest photos below.