Shah Rukh Khans cousin, Noor Jehan dies



Shah Rukh Khan's cousin, Noor Jehan, passed away recently. She resided in Peshawar, Pakistan. The late younger brother of NoorJ ehan, Mansoor Ahmed, confirmed the news of his death saying: "She had been fighting cancer for some time."

Noor Jehan was the paternal cousin of Shah Rukh. She resided in the Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area, near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. Mian Zulfiqar, former member of the municipal council and neighbor of Noor Jehan, also confirmed his death.



Noor Jehan previously served as district and city councilor and was politically active. He even presented nomination documents for the PK-77 seat of the provincial assembly in the 2018 general elections before retiring at the last moment.

According to reports, Noor Jehan had visited Shah Rukh at least twice, and his family maintained close contact with his relatives across the border. It is also believed that during his childhood, Shah Rukh had also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents.

Our condolences are with Shah Rukh Khan and his family.