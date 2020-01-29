Serbian president promises investments for Bosnian cities | Serbia News

%MINIFYHTMLa6487040e67da562cc640a3f71ef459d11% %MINIFYHTMLa6487040e67da562cc640a3f71ef459d12%

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced an investment package aimed at education and job creation in Mrkonjic Grad, a city in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vucic was visiting the city in the eastern region of the Republika Srpska, which borders Serbia on Wednesday, and promised 300,000 euros ($ 330,370) for computers and advanced machining tools for the local engineering school.

Plus:

He also said that the Serbian government had allocated 925,000 euros ($ 1 million) to invest in water supply infrastructure in the western region of the Republika Srpska.



"We will not go anywhere else, but as people we have been through so many tragedies that we will never allow anyone to expel us from their hearts," Vucic said.

"There are no more & # 39; Storms & # 39;" he added, referring to Operation Storm, the last great battle of the Croatian War of Independence – "but jobs, schools, restored health centers, kindergartens full of children …

"We have nothing to say against anyone, only that we love and respect you and want everything together with everyone else, just let us be alone and keep our name, but also our faith."

Srebrenica scandal

The Serbian president's trip was planned long before a scandal erupted on Monday over a group of schoolchildren in Srebrenica, a city in the eastern part of the Srpska Republic that saw a massacre in 1995 of 8,000 men and boys during the Bosnian war, making ultranationalist publications on social networks. .

The boys had taken pictures with the Chetniks badge, an anti-Croat Islamophobic militia during World War II that had a resurgence under former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

"We are not ashamed of being Serbs and being Chetniks," they had published next to the photos of their demonstration in the Serbian-Bosnian mixed primary school. "We're sorry if you think we should be."

His boasting of affiliation to the movement, which promoted ethnic cleansing of Croats, Albanians and Jews, triggered on Wednesday protests worried outside the school.

More than 200 Bosnian parents and students demanded sanctions and responsibility for the incident, which they said He incited ethnic and religious hatred.

"We have signed a list of our applications and will present them to the school protocol. No one has received us, they have never received us. The director Dragi Jovanovic passed us this morning and lowered his head. We will seek his replacement," said Father Ahmed Hrustanovic. .

Parents also want to know how the incident could have happened at school and demand that lessons be introduced to promote post-war inclusion.

"We ask the ministry, and the Educational Institute of the Republika Srpska, to pronounce on the demands of the parents … to modify and edit the curriculum in the territory of the (former Yugoslavia), to provide the conditions for the national group of subjects to proceed in the full sense of the word, and also that the classes of a national group of subjects are taught and taught by competent teaching staff. "

The Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republika Srpska said the children were reprimanded after the incident.

"The school administration and professional service interviewed students who published the controversial photo and decided on appropriate measures given to students for inappropriate behavior," the ministry said Wednesday.

"The school's team of experts has the task of holding meetings with the parents of these students and making them aware that they are responsible for their children's behavior, among other things, on social networks."