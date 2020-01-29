Selena Gomez reveals she was emotionally abused while with Justin Bieber

%MINIFYHTML408619fe039db494d8e6eead926d44a611% %MINIFYHTML408619fe039db494d8e6eead926d44a612%

Although some years have passed since things ended forever, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's past relationship remains a hot topic of conversation. While promoting her new album, Selena talked about their relationship and surprised fans when she revealed that she was emotionally abused while they were together.

While Selena Gomez continues to promote her single number one, "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and her new album "Rare," she is making press rounds and detailing the inspiration for the album. As many fans already suspected, a large part of the project is about his previous relationship with Justin Bieber, with whom he initially started dating in 2010 and his on / off relationship lasted until 2018. @ENews, reports that during the recent and deep deepening From Selena interview with NPR, she revealed that she suffered emotional abuse from Justin from whom she is still recovering.

When asked about the painful aspects of their past relationship, Selena said: "It is dangerous to remain in the victim mentality. And I am not being disrespectful, I feel I was the victim of certain abuses."

%MINIFYHTML408619fe039db494d8e6eead926d44a613% %MINIFYHTML408619fe039db494d8e6eead926d44a614%

When asked to clarify if he was talking about emotional abuse, Selena said this:

"Yes, and I think it's something that I had to find a way to understand as an adult. And I had to understand the options. I I was doing. As much as I definitely do not want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than I have felt and I have found a way to go through that as gracefully as possible. "

As you know, Justin Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin and Selena finally returned to music after a break that caused his fans to ask for new music.

Roommates, what do you think about this?