See Shaq Lead Chant outside the Staples Center in honor of Kobe Bryant

Brothers for life.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Kobe Bryant They were two peas in a pod in Los Angeles Lakers for most of a decade. Together, the couple helped lead their team to three consecutive NBA titles between 2000 and 2002. When the death of the legendary player was learned Sunday after a horrible helicopter accident that killed Bryant, his daughter. Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers, Shaq quickly expressed his condolences and sadness over the loss not only of his teammate, but also of his brother.

On Tuesday night, the former NBA player was present at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take fans to pay their respects in a song by Kobe. In a video posted on social networks, Shaq is seen coming out of the sand and going out to the street before calming down fans to start a song for his friend. "Once again, Kobe! Kobe! …"

%MINIFYHTMLc5b4324d0ab949bb824b1fd9b07d05c713% %MINIFYHTMLc5b4324d0ab949bb824b1fd9b07d05c714%

The player has spent the last days celebrating his friend, and opened in his podcast about the serious anguish he is in due to the loss of his friend and the death of his sister. Ayesha to cancer in October.