See Shaq Lead Chant outside the Staples Center in honor of Kobe Bryant

Brothers for life.
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Kobe Bryant They were two peas in a pod in Los Angeles Lakers for most of a decade. Together, the couple helped lead their team to three consecutive NBA titles between 2000 and 2002. When the death of the legendary player was learned Sunday after a horrible helicopter accident that killed Bryant, his daughter. Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers, Shaq quickly expressed his condolences and sadness over the loss not only of his teammate, but also of his brother.
On Tuesday night, the former NBA player was present at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take fans to pay their respects in a song by Kobe. In a video posted on social networks, Shaq is seen coming out of the sand and going out to the street before calming down fans to start a song for his friend. "Once again, Kobe! Kobe! …"
The player has spent the last days celebrating his friend, and opened in his podcast about the serious anguish he is in due to the loss of his friend and the death of his sister. Ayesha to cancer in October.
"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of (losing) my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," O & # 39; Neal tweeted along with a series of photos on Sunday. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."
Shaq also appeared Tuesday night with other NBA athletes Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley and others, and shared his desire to be more intentional with his loved ones.
"We are here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need," he said tearfully to his friends. "The fact that we are not going to be able to joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; … Those are the things you cannot return ".
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLc5b4324d0ab949bb824b1fd9b07d05c715%