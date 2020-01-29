See how Jennifer Lopez's Bling Cup is stolen from you in the Super Bowl Teaser

Are you ready for the big game?
Jennifer Lopez It may be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, but it is a bit poorly prepared thanks to a thief who stole his "bling cup,quot;. The musician appears in a new Hard Rock advertisement, which introduces the singer preparing to act before suddenly realizing that her precious possession has been stolen.
The brand tweeted about the short in a hilarious publication. "Uh Oh, it seems someone is behind the Bling Cup of @ JLo," they wrote before causing more to come. "Find out who it is, 02.02.20,quot;. Jennifer also tweeted about the moment on Instagram. "Kit JLo Super Bowl,quot;, captioned a photo of the cup in question, a dazzled microphone and elegant sunglasses.
JLo also posted the ad on Instagram with a small warning for anyone thinking of messing with their cup. "Nobody messes with my Bling Cup," the video captioned. "Check it out on Sunday in the second quarter." It seems that the world will have to wait until Sunday to see how epic history will unfold.
Until then, JLo is preparing for the great performance and recently told CBS Sunday Morning that acting in the great show is like winning an Academy Award.
"It's like winning the Oscar," JLo shared. "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour. Everything is like, budget conscious and & # 39; you can do this and you can do that. & # 39; It's a different experience and I think it's a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exciting about it. "
We are eager to see what you have in the store!
