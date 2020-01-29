Scott Tweedie celebrates his first American birthday at POTM

Happy Birthday, Scott Tweedie!
Morning pop celebrated Scott during the broadcast and co-host on Wednesday Lilliana Vazquez and guest host Wells Adams He honored the Australian personality on his big day.
"It's a blessing that I'm still alive and here and living in New York City. Wow, thank you guys so much," Scott said. "This is my first American birthday!" he added.
"You have become one!" Lilliana joked.
Scott revealed that he started his birthday with a sweet surprise. "I got a knock on the door this morning from room service and they had a tray and they told me: & # 39; This is for you, sir & # 39; and I say:" No, it is not. It's like three in the morning, what are you doing here? "My girlfriend sent me an Australian dessert to my room, which was lovely. So good start of the day, sugar!" Scott said.
Unfortunately POTM& # 39; s Victor Cruz He could not be there because he is assigned to work in the 2020 Super Bowl, but he videotaped a moving message for Scott.
"I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I just wanted to wish you continued success and love and everything you are doing on your journey through this process, for you and your family. For all Australians around the world." Cruz joked: "I will see you soon and I will come with a little cupcake for you with a candle because that is what I can afford right now and I hope to sing happy birthday, make a wish, the whole thing. Happy birthday, Scott."
Aw!
Watch the sweet video above in honor of Scott's birthday.
