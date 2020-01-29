Salman Khan's shooting schedule in Goa falls into trouble

Salman has been involved in a controversy. A few days ago, a video had gone viral on the Internet, where Salman was seen snatching a fan's mobile phone with rage because he tried to take a selfie with the superstar. The video soon went viral and Internet users were taken by surprise with the actor's behavior.

According to reports, the student wing of Congress, the National Student Union of India (NSUI), has demanded a total ban on Salman Khan entering Goa until he issues a public apology for his action. Former Goa BJP parliamentarian and secretary, Narendra Sawaikar, also tweeted about the incident and said: "Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Their attitude and behavior is very deplorable. You have to present a Unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan ".

The actor has not yet given any public statement. Let's wait and see what Bhaijaan has to say. I hope things get fixed and Salman completes the filming of the highly publicized film with ease.