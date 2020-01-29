Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan launch the Mumbai police calendar

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan enjoy unprecedented popularity throughout the country. In addition to ruling the silver screen for decades, the Khans have also done well beyond the camera, which has made a special place in the hearts of their fans. Salman Khan's work with his Human Being Foundation and Shah Rukh Khan's various contributions to charity show that they really reach the less privileged.

Salman and SRK recently attended the launch of the Mumbai Police Calendar where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran Dharmendra, Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and photographer Pravin Talan were present along with several other known personalities. A copy of the calendar was presented to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, who boasted pride along with expressing their love and respect for the Mumbai Police.