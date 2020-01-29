Saif Ali Khan on why he is lucky to have Kareena Kapoor Khan in his life

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make a perfectly balanced couple of their personal and professional lives. Both are busy with multiple movie deals and brand commitments. Despite leading a hectic professional life, they always make sure they are there for their son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple spends time together often taking off on mini vacations. They were seen on vacation in Switzerland to bring the New Year too.

Today in an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed why he loves to fly to Switzerland with his wife and son. The actor believes that he and Kareena are old souls and love to relax in Swizterland. He said: “I am very lucky to have her in my life because she also fosters friendships and relationships outside of this business. Whether it's cooking, hanging out with friends at home, renting a cabin in any country or doing simple things together, it's about assessing the quality time we spend together. We have our similarities and differences, but this is a great thing we have in common. We work here, we love and respect him, but it is not an obsession. "

While Saif Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman, in which he will be seen with Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has just delivered another success with Good Newwz, which entered the 200 million rupees. club.