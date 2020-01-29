Russell Simmons' documentary receives two cheers at the Sundance Festival

%MINIFYHTMLdbbe65306077000c22aa939a6ca1573211% %MINIFYHTMLdbbe65306077000c22aa939a6ca1573212%

& # 39; On the Record & # 39 ;, which was heavily criticized before its debut, focuses on Drew Dixon, one of the women who has accused the Def Jam Recordings co-founder of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The controversial documentary film about accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against the music mogul Russell Simmons He was greeted with standing ovations when he debuted at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend (January 25-26).

The Apple TV + program, "In the registry", focuses on Drew Dixon, one of the women who has accused Def Jam Recordings co-founder of inappropriate sexual behavior.

But although the project was heavily criticized before its debut, the film received two standing ovations when played at Sundance, proving to be a success among the public, the gossip column of the New York Post Page Six reported.

Before its release, Simmons pleaded with a media mogul Oprah Winfrey get away from the project, insisting: "I've never been violent or forced on anyone."

The star later announced that she would leave the film in early January (2020), revealing that the record executive had tried to contact her "several times" about her participation, and had "tried to press her" to distance herself from the next release.

However, she is adamant that Simmons' efforts, including a public appeal on Instagram, did not influence her decision to retire as a producer.

Simmons was the first to be the subject of rape accusations by Dixon in 2017, when he accused the hip-hop pioneer of forcing against her in his apartment in 1995. Simmons has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.