Roman Polanski's film receives 12 nominations at the 2020 Oscars of France

Gaumont

& # 39; An Officer and a Spy & # 39; He leads the group, dominating the list of nominations with a dozen winks, including Best Picture, Best Director for Roman Polanski and Best Actor for Jean Dujardin.

Exiled Filmmaker Roman Polanskinew movie "An officer and a spy"leads all nominations for the Oscars of France.

The drama received 12 assent when the nominations for the Cesar Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, one more than the acclaimed Ladj Ly "The Miserables".

Polanski's tour includes nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (for Jean Dujardin).

The filmmaker has been living in exile in Europe since 1977 after a conviction for child sex in the United States.

"An Officer And a Spy" premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize.

The full list of function nominees is:

BEST FILM

Best director

" La Bella Epoca "- Nicolas Bedos

"- Nicolas Bedos " Thank God "- Francois Ozon

"- Francois Ozon " Out of standards "- Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache

"- Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache " j & # 39; accuse ( An officer and a spy ) "- Roman Polanski

( ) "- " The Miserables "- Ladj Ly

"- Ladj Ly " Portrait of the girl on fire ( Portrait of a lady on fire ) "- Celine Sciamma

( ) "- Celine Sciamma "Roubaix, a light"- Arnaud Desplechin

BEST ACTRESS

Anais Demoustier – Alice and the mayor "

– " Eva Green – " Next "

– " " Adele Haenel – " Portrait of the girl on fire "

– " " Chiara Mastroianni – " Room 212 "

– " " Noemie Merlant – " Portrait of the girl on fire "

– " " Doria Tillier – " La Belle Epoche "

– " " Karin Viard – "Sweet song"

best Actor

Daniel Auteuil – " La Bella Epoca "

– " " Damien Bonnard – " The Miserables "

– " " Vincent Cassel – " Out of standards "

– " " Jean Dujardin – " j & # 39; accuse "

– " " Reda kateb – " Out of standards "

– " " Melvil Poupaud – " Thank God "

– " " Roschdy Zem – "Roubaix, a light"

Best foreign film:

Best documentary:

" 68, Mon Pere and Les Clous "- Samuel Bigiaoui

"- Samuel Bigiaoui " The Cordillere des Songes "- Patricio Guzman

"- Patricio Guzman " Lourdes "- Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai

"- Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai " M "- Yolande Zauberman

"- Yolande Zauberman "Wonder Boy Olivier Rousteing, Ne Sous X"- Anissa Bonnefont

Best Original Screenplay:

" La Belle Epoche "- Nicolas Bedos

"- Nicolas Bedos " Thank God "- Francois Ozon

"- Francois Ozon " Out of standards "- Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache

"- Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache " The Miserables "- Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti

"- Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti "Portrait of the girl on fire (Portrait of a lady on fire) "- Celine Sciamma

Best first movie:

" Atlantic ( Atlantics ) "- Mati Diop

( ) "- Mati Diop " Land name "- Edouard Bergeon

"- Edouard Bergeon " The wolf's song "- Antonin Baudry

"- Antonin Baudry " The Miserables "- Ladj Ly

"- Ladj Ly "Papicha"- Mounia Meddour

Best adapted script:

Costa-Gavras – " Adults in the room "

" Roman Polanski And Robert Harris – " j & # 39; accuse "

And Robert Harris – " " Jeremy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant – " I lost my body "

" Arnaud Desplechin and Lea Mysius – " Roubaix, a light "

" Dominik Moll and Gilles Marchand – "Only the beasts"

Best Supporting Actress:

Fanny ardant – " La Bella Epoca "

– " " Josiane Balasko – " Thank God "

– " " Laure Calamy – " Only the beasts "

– " " Sara Forestier – " Roubaix, a light "

– " " Helene Vincent – "Out of standards"

Best Supporting Actor:

Swann arlaud – " Thank God "

– " " Gregory Gadebois – " j & # 39; accuse "

– " " Louis Garrel – " j & # 39; accuse "

– " " Benjamin lavernhe – " My unknown "

– " " Denis Menochet – "Thank God"

Best Newcomer Woman:

Luana Bajrami – " Portrait of the girl on fire "

– " " Light Blue Brunnquell – " The dazzled "

– " " Lyna Khoudri – " Papicha "

– " " Nina Meurisse – " stretcher "

– " " Mama sane – "Atlantic"

Best male newcomer:

Anthony Bajon – " In the name of the earth "

– " " Benjamin Lesieur – " Out of standards "

– " " Alexis Manenti – " The Miserables "

– " " Liam Pierron – " School life "

– " " Djebril Zonga – "The Miserables"

Best Animated Feature:

" The famous bear invasion in Sicily "- Lorenzo Mattotti

"- Lorenzo Mattotti " The swallows of Kabul "- Zabou Breitman

"- Zabou Breitman "I lost my body (I lost my body) "- Jeremy Clapin

Best edition:

Anny Danche and Florent Vassault – " La Bella Epoca "

" Laure Gardette – " Thank God "

" Dorian Rigal-Ansous – " Out of standards "

" Herve de Luze – " j & # 39; accuse "

" Flora Volpeliere – "The Miserables"

Best photography:

Nicolas Bolduc – " La Bella Epoca "

" Pawel Edelman – " j & # 39; accuse "

" Julien Poupard – " The Miserables "

" Claire Mathon – " Portrait of the girl on fire "

" Irina Lubtchansky – "Roubaix, a light"

Best costumes:

Emmanuelle Youchnovski – " La Bella Epoca "

" Thierry Delettre – " Edmond "

" Pascaline Chavanne – " j & # 39; accuse "

" Alexandra Charles – " Jane "

" Dorothee Guiraud – "Portrait of the girl on fire"

Best production design:

Stephane Rozenbaum – " La Bella Epoca "

" Benoit Barough – " The wolf's song "

" Frank Schwarz – " Edmond "

" Jean Rabasse – " j & # 39; accuse "

" Thomas Grezaud – "Portrait of the girl on fire"

Best original score:

Fatima Al Qadiri – " Atlantic "

" Alexandre Desplat – " j & # 39; accuse "

" Dan Levy – " I lost my body "

" Marco Casanova and Kim Chapiron – " The Miserables "

" Gregoire Hetzel – "Roubaix, a light"

Best sound