Rob Kardashian and the star of & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Tommie Lee are dating

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

The details of the former star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and the romance of the VH1 personality, even when they started dating, are still scarce as of now.

Up News Info

Rob kardashian He apparently has a new woman in his life now. It is reported that the "keeping up with the Kardashians"alum is currently dating Tommie lee, who is known for starring "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The Jasmine brand first revealed the story.

The details of their supposed romance, even when the two began dating, are still scarce, since both sides have not yet responded to the rumors.

Prior to this, Rob was dating and infamously committed to Blac Chyna, with whom Dream Kardashian's daughter shares. The two were made public with their relationship in 2016, to everyone's surprise. Although their sisters opposed their romance, Rob and Chyna continued dating until they separated in 2017, just a few months after welcoming Dream.

The former are currently involved in another custody battle after Rob reportedly filed a lawsuit earlier this month in search of Dream's primary custody because he believes the owner of Lashed Bar is a danger to the girl. 3 years old In addition to primary custody, Rob wanted Chyna to undergo drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before visiting Dream. He also asked that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if Chyna begins to get violent around her.

Chyna responded to the accusations through her lawyer, who called him "absolutely absurd" statements and insisted that she is "a devoted mother who loves her two children, King Cairo and Dream Reene, more than anything in this world ". "

In addition to Chyna, Rob has been linked to a number of other female celebrities that include Rita prays and actress Adrienne Bailon. As for Tommie, he was previously in a two-year relationship with Scrapp DeLeon. She also had some adventures with people like Yung Joc Y Ceaser Emanuel.