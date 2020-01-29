Rihanna refuses to label the relationship with A $ AP Rocky amid rumors of reconciliation

%MINIFYHTML3f4ca5260d8c9e5f8bc2518e8887c04b11% %MINIFYHTML3f4ca5260d8c9e5f8bc2518e8887c04b12%

WENN / Avalon

While & # 39; really enjoy each other's company & # 39 ;, reportedly, the creator of hits & # 39; We Found Love & # 39; You're not thinking about whether there is a future with Rocky & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Rihanna Y A $ AP Rocky they have provoked rumors of reconciliation after their separation from billionaire Hassan Jameel, but they may not make their revived romance public in the short term. According to The Sun, "Rihanna is reluctant to put a label" on her relationship, since it is shortly after her separation from the Saudi businessman.

Confirming that the Barbados singer and rapper are dating after having caused reconciliation, a source says the couple "shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York" earlier this month. While "they really enjoy each other's company," the source adds that Rih and Rocky are "taking things easy since it's still early."

The source states that "it is really casual between them" now and "is not thinking if there is a future with Rocky". The source says of the singer of "We Found Love", "She is a newly single girl who has fun."

Rihanna quit smoking with Hassan after almost three years of dating. It is not clear what caused the former couple to resign, after they seemed serious, with the Grammy-winning artist who moved to London to spend more time with Hassan. The former couple was also on vacation with their family in Capri, Italy, last summer. Later, in August, Hassan joined Rih, his mother Monica and one of his brothers for a dinner in Santa Monica.

Soon it caused rumors of dating Rocky after they saw her supporting the A $ AP Mob member in his concert at the Ericsson Globe in Sweden. They reportedly had a romantic dinner in London later in the same month and were seen attending Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center in New York City with their other previous flame. Duck.