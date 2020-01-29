Riders in the storm prepare for Ascot | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7ecd2c45079d03d4aeff569a408e363f11% %MINIFYHTML7ecd2c45079d03d4aeff569a408e363f12%





Riders in the storm and Sam Twiston-Davies

Riders Onthe Storm is on track to face Cyrname at Betfair Ascot Chase on February 15.

Since joining Nigel Twiston-Davies from Tom Taaffe's yard, the seven-year-old has won his two races in a comfortable style.

He was supposed to run in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in Cheltenham in December, but he was taken off by mistake and ran to Ascot a week later in a graduation chase, beating The Blind Side by seven lengths.

He appears among nine entries for the £ 150,000 Grade One.

"The Onthe Storm runners are on target to run at the Betfair Ascot Chase on February 15. He left Ascot very well and was impressive there last time," said Twiston-Davies.

"He likes the track and the long-term goal is Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival."

Riders On the Storm is owned by Carl Hinchy, who added: "Riders Onthe Storm is in good shape and the plan is for him to run at Ascot Chase.

"This race has been the goal since his victory at Ascot last time and it fits very well in terms of Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which is where he will go after this."

"Nigel is happy with him and has a great nick, so I hope he can run well."

Cyrname is on a kind of recovery mission after a below-average effort in the persecution of King George VI behind the clan mate Clan Des Obeaux.

However, he won the race with a devastating style last year and was the first horse to lower the colors of Altior over the fences earlier this season.

His coach Paul Nicholls has also entered the current Ryanair holder, Frodon.

Nicky Henderson has entered Top Notch and Janika with Saint Calvados, Traffic Fluide and Valdez also in the mix.

Jessica Harrington's 2017 Gold Cup hero, Sizing John, who will perform in Leopardstown this weekend, is an interesting entry from Ireland.