Rick Fox says his family was shaken by false reports that he died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

TNT

The retired basketball player says his family blew up his phone when they heard he could be in the helicopter crash that killed the former Lakers star.

Up News Info –

Basketball player become an actor Rick FoxThe family was shocked after it was reported that he had died in the same helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant And your daughter

Kobe and Gianna, 13, died when the plane crashed on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and many did not believe the tragic news when it was first reported. Speculation about the accident also increased as details began to emerge, and some media reported that Rick was among the helicopter passengers.

The retired athlete talked about how his family dealt with false reports when he appeared on the NBA television show on TNT in an interview broadcast on Thursday, January 28, 2020.

"My family spent, in the midst of all this, something I could not imagine experiencing," he sighed, revealing that it was one of his daughter's "greatest fears" to hear on social media that one of her parents had died.

"Fortunately, she called me and we were just talking and crying for Kobe news," he explained.

Apparently, the false report came up when someone told Rick's best friend. King's Rice that the star on the screen could have been in the helicopter.

"I see King's number coming and going repeatedly, and I think he's worried about me, so I said: & # 39; I'm going to talk to my best friend & # 39 ;, so I answered and said: & # 39; Hi man, this is crazy about Kobe, "and he was just crying," he continued. "And I started crying. And he said: & # 39; You are alive! & # 39; And I thought, "Well, yes. What do you mean?" And that was when my phone started working, and my mother, my sister and my brother … this has been a lot to process for all of us. "

<br />

"I'm glad it's over, but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life."