Rick Fox rocked by false reports claiming he died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Dealing with the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, Bryant's daughter, Gianna and seven other people was difficult enough for Rick Fox. Then the former Lakers striker realized that he had become part of the story.

During the broadcast of "NBA on TNT,quot; on Tuesday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Fox referred to inaccurate reports that claim he was with Bryant in the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, so affected him He like his family.

"I don't wish it on anyone," Fox said. "This moment has been overwhelming for all of us … My family spent, in the midst of all this, something I could not have imagined they would experience. I spent time talking with my children during About 45 minutes, everything was happening, and our colleague Jared Greenberg brought me the news that morning, he asked me by text message if he had heard about the story, and I said: Oh, what shoes Kobe Did he give LeBron and Kobe passed it to him last night? And he said: & # 39; No, you need to sit down & # 39 ;.

"He sent me a text message with the article, and I simply went into total denial. Fortunately, one of my daughter's biggest fears is to discover that a father, or one of her parents, would be lost through the networks social rather than a loved one or a family member. Fortunately he called me, and we were just talking and crying for Kobe news. And my son, so we were talking, was talking to my children, just trying to spend time with them. And then the phone started ringing. "

Fox said his close friend King Rice, the men's basketball coach at Monmouth University, called him repeatedly until Fox responded. Rice then immediately began to cry upon hearing Fox's voice.

"He said: & # 39; You're alive & # 39;. And I'm thinking, & # 39; Well, yes, what do you mean? & # 39;" Fox said. "And that was when my phone It started working, and my mother, my sister and my brother. Look, this has been a lot to process for all of us, frankly. We are blessed to have had the time we had with Kobe. A city is mourning. A family is mourning. We are all in mourning.

"I'm glad it's over, but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life."

Kenny Smith was excited to explain how he discovered that Fox was not involved in the accident.

"The race to be the first, to tell the story, you don't know what it does to people," said Smith.

While he began his career with the Celtics, Fox is remembered primarily as a Lakers role player who won three championships alongside Bryant and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal. At the end of a difficult show, Shaq offered a much-needed joke.

"I'm glad you're well," said O & # 39; Neal, "but the next time I call you and don't call me back I'll put your hands on you."