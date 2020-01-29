Rick Fox recalls false reports that he died in Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

After the first reports emerged on Sunday about the fatal helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna and seven other people, rumors circulated on Twitter that his retired NBA star mate and former Lakers teammate Rick Fox He was also among the victims.

That was quickly discredited by E! News and other media. Now, Fox is talking about that terrible day.

"I spent time talking with my children for about 45 minutes, since all this was happening," he said on TNT Within the NBA special about Kobe that aired on Tuesday. "I went into total denial (to hear about Kobe). One of my daughter's biggest fears is to discover that a father, one of her parents will be lost, through social networks instead of a loved one or a member of the family. Fortunately she called me and we were talking and crying about Kobe news. And my son. "

"So I was talking to my children, just trying to spend time with them and then the phone started ringing and I am thinking to myself, everyone wants to talk about Kobe and I want to be with my children and my children. Family. And Suddenly, my best friend, (Monmouth coach) King's Rice (called), "Fox said excitedly." And I responded and said: "Hey, man, this is crazy for Kobe & # 39 ;, and he was just crying." And I started crying and he said: & # 39; You are alive & # 39 ;. And I'm thinking, well, yes, what do you mean? And that was when my phone started working and my mother, my sister and my brother (everyone called). "