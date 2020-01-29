Rick Fox recalls false reports that he died in Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

After the first reports emerged on Sunday about the fatal helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna and seven other people, rumors circulated on Twitter that his retired NBA star mate and former Lakers teammate Rick Fox He was also among the victims.
That was quickly discredited by E! News and other media. Now, Fox is talking about that terrible day.
"I spent time talking with my children for about 45 minutes, since all this was happening," he said on TNT Within the NBA special about Kobe that aired on Tuesday. "I went into total denial (to hear about Kobe). One of my daughter's biggest fears is to discover that a father, one of her parents will be lost, through social networks instead of a loved one or a member of the family. Fortunately she called me and we were talking and crying about Kobe news. And my son. "
"So I was talking to my children, just trying to spend time with them and then the phone started ringing and I am thinking to myself, everyone wants to talk about Kobe and I want to be with my children and my children. Family. And Suddenly, my best friend, (Monmouth coach) King's Rice (called), "Fox said excitedly." And I responded and said: "Hey, man, this is crazy for Kobe & # 39 ;, and he was just crying." And I started crying and he said: & # 39; You are alive & # 39 ;. And I'm thinking, well, yes, what do you mean? And that was when my phone started working and my mother, my sister and my brother (everyone called). "
Fox added: "This has been a lot to process for all of us. Frankly, we are blessed to have had the time we had with Kobe. A city is in mourning, a family is in mourning, we are all in mourning and I am not glad it's over, but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life. "
Fox offered his prayers and condolences to the family of his "brother,quot; Kobe. Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months, and the other families died in the accident.
The accident, which took place in the hills of Calabasas, California, is still under investigation.
NBA analyst turned star and former Laker Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, who played in Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe when the two helped the team win three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002, burst into tears while talking about Kobe at the start of the pre-game program on TNT on Tuesday.
"I didn't want to believe it … I haven't felt such acute pain in a long time," said O & # 39; Neal. "Forty-seven years, I have lost two grandmothers … I lost my sister. And now I have lost a little brother."
"The fact that we cannot joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony, we cannot say: & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39 ;, the fact that we are not going to be able to say: & # 39; If we had stayed together, we would have obtained 10 & # 39 ;, those are the things you cannot recover, "he said.
