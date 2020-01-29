Rick Fox breaks his silence after false reports claim he died with Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident

Former Los Angeles Laker, Rick Fox, joined Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Derek Fisher, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson in Within the NBA On Tuesday night in TNT to remember Kobe Bryant after a helicopter accident that took the life of the NBA legend along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. This was the first time Fox spoke publicly since false reports claimed that he had died in Sunday's accident, and explained how difficult it was for his family.

"My family spent, in the midst of all this, something I could not have imagined they experienced," said the 50-year-old. "One of my daughter's biggest fears is to discover that a father, one of her parents, (has died) through social networks instead of a loved one or a family member."

.@RickFox analyze how Sunday's inaccurate reports affected his family. pic.twitter.com/tynwNicB01 – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

Fox said he spent about 45 minutes talking with his children after hearing about Kobe's death, and while talking with his children, his best friend, King Rice, kept calling. Fox explained that after seeing his best friend's number repeatedly, he thought he should be worried about him, and that was when he answered the phone.

Fox said that when he replied, he immediately said, "Hey, this is crazy for Kobe." And his friend started shouting and said: "You are alive!" At that time, Fox had no idea that there were false reports. circulating on him being in the helicopter and dying in the accident.

The retired NBA player said that after talking with King Rice, he began receiving calls from his mother, sister and brother. Fox said this has been a lot to process, and he is glad that the false reports were corrected. But it was difficult because it shook a lot of people in his life.

To confirm that my stepfather Rick Fox is LIVE and safe! I just hung up the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened, but do not spread false news. #ripkobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/vGSAShagkk – LEÓN BABE (@LionBabe) January 26, 2020

Fox's stepdaughter, Jillian Harvey, tweeted the news that Fox was alive and secure after reports about him began circulating on social media. Harvey wrote that everyone was shocked and deeply sad, but asked them not to spread false news.

Together with Kobe and Gianna Bryant, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were also killed. Like basketball coach Christina Mauser, family friend Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. The helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan also lost his life in the accident.

Kobe Bryant and Rick Fox were teammates in the Los Angeles Lakers between 1997 and 2004.



